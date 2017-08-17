If you haven’t already taken a peek at our 2017 Solar Eclipse Road Trip Planner, we've provided more than a few helpful tips to provide you the perfect celestial experience. Apart from appropriate music, location, and camera choices that may have already been mentioned, Volvo has introduced another option for those hoping to catch a glimpse of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Designed specifically for the all-new XC60, Volvo has introduced the world’s first panoramic moonroof eclipse viewer. It’s essentially just a special film that goes over the sunroof and protects your eyes, but it provides you the opportunity to lay back in your Volvo SUV and soak up the cosmic rays, dude.







The XC60 Panoramic Eclipse Viewer is made entirely out of ISO-certified 12312-2 material surrounded by a magnetized frame allowing you to attach it to the XC60’s roof. Thanks to the massive panoramic moonroof available on the new XC60, it allows views for all five passengers of the eclipse. Select Volvo retailers in Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri, and South Carolina will be prioritized for a limited number of viewers.

"The development of the XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer gives those in the eclipse’s path a unique way to experience this historic event in both comfort and safety," said Bob Jacobs, Vice President of Marketing, Product and Brand Communications for Volvo USA. "For those not in the path of totality, we will live-stream the the eclipse in virtual reality and 4K high-resolution, 360 degree video."

Along with the Eclipse Viewer, Volvo will also broadcast the solar eclipse in 4K high-resolution, 360-degree video as part of the company’s "Racing The Sun" campaign. An immersive virtual reality experience will even be provided.

Source: Volvo



