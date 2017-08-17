If you’re still searching for the perfect word to describe BMW’s 8 Series concept, "stunning" might be a good one. Together with the equally lovely Z4 concept, the 8 Series concept is making its debut in the U.S. for the first time at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and we were lucky enough to catch the coupe in person.

Leading up to the production version’s debut sometime in 2018, the BMW 8 Series concept introduces a number of new dramatic design cues, both inside and out. The exterior features a sporty, sloping roofline, an integrated trunk spoiler, and massive air vents on both bumpers. The body is finished in an eye-catching Barcelona Grey Liquid paint that shows out its true colors in the right light.







In the cabin, a similar sporty and luxurious theme can be noted. The leather seats – finished in either Dark Born or the Fjord White pictured here – are wrapped in a carbon fiber shell and pair with a number of aluminum and carbon fiber accents throughout. Swarovski glass on the iDrive controller further enhances the premium feel.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Design Director at BMW Group, promises that the 8 Series "will be a very sporty car" when introduced, though, he neglected to let us know what kind of engine might power the luxury coupe. Unlike rivals from Aston Martin and Lexus, the 8 Series will also come with a back seat… albeit a cramped one. Hooydonk says that "most people want to sit behind the steering wheel" anyways.



The new BMW 8 Series is expected to make its production debut early in 2018 before going on sale later in the year. A more powerful M8, which we seen testing on the Nurburgring, will follow shortly thereafter. No word on pricing or availability just yet.



Photos: Jake Holmes / Motor1.com