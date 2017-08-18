Team Penske will campaign two of them, and the driver lineup will include former Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya.

Acura will return to prototype racing in 2018 with the new ARX-05 in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Daytona Prototype International class. The machine will make its competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January. However, the company just revealed the sharp-edged vehicle to the public at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. 

Acura ARX-05


The DPi class rules give teams freedom for creating the bodywork’s design but mandates that they use one of four approved chassis. For the ARX-05, Acura Global Creative Director Dave Marek came up with the initial shape, and then the team started tweaking it in the wind tunnel. “The design continued to be refined throughout the testing and evaluation process, until we came up with a final treatment that met our performance goals while maintaining Acura styling cues,” he said in the racer’s announcement.

More News About the Acura ARX-05:

The ARX-05 has a striking front end. A fixed wing runs between the fenders, and there’s a pointed nose underneath. Visually, the effect creates two channels that flow down the entire body. Upward sweeping versions of Acura’s Jewel Eye LED headlights are on each corner. The prominent fin dominates the design in profile, and a wing stretches across the entire rear.


Power comes from a 3.5-liter biturbo V6. At its basic core, the mill is from the same family of engines as the ones available in the MDX, RDX, TLX, and RLX.

The ARX-05 will have quite a team supporting it because Team Penske will campaign a pair of them next season. Former Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and 2016 IMSA Prototype champion Dane Cameron have already signed on to race one of the machines. Team Penske hasn’t announced the other driver duo yet.

“It’s definitely a challenge, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to develop a new car with Acura,” Montoya told our partners at Motorsport. “I’m excited to start the testing of the ARX-05 next week. Team Penske started its winning tradition in sports cars and it’s going to be cool to be a part of a new chapter with the team.”

 

Source: Acura
Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

