A new Volkswagen Microbus is coming, and if a report from Automotive News Europe is accurate, we’re going to get details on it very soon – as in this weekend at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance. A source told the magazine that VW is planning to go forward with the I.D. Buzz, an EV concept that had its very bright debut back in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Word is that the new electric microbus will hit dealerships in 2022.

The Buzz is the third vehicle in Volkswagen’s I.D. series of small electric vehicles covering multiple genres. The I.D. hatchback concept debuted almost a year ago, with a production version featuring a range between 249 and 373 miles expected by 2020. Shortly thereafter, VW will launch the I.D. Crozz, a small crossover with a range in the neighborhood of 300 miles. The hatchback will be a Euro-market vehicle only, but the Crozz will be available in the United States. Both have been confirmed for production.

With VW planning to reveal production information for the I.D. Buzz in California, it’s almost certainly going to be available in the U.S. market. In fact, there is talk that the Buzz could be available through both the automaker’s passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle divisions. That would suggest VW certainly has a larger vision for its new Microbus outside of camping and road trip adventures.

As for power and range, that information will hopefully be among the details announced at Pebble Beach. The concept featured all-wheel drive with a pair of electric motors developing 369 combined horsepower, delivering an estimated range of 270 miles.

Hopefully all our questions will be answered this weekend.

Source: Automotive News Europe