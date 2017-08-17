Peter Brock finally had an opportunity to incorporate upgrades that he had intended for the original.

If you have the money in the bank, automakers like Jaguar and Aston Martin are happy to build you an authentic recreation of its iconic models like the XKSS and DB4 GT, respectively. Now, the 1965 Shelby GT350R Mustang is the latest classic vehicle to receive a series of continuation specials. Some of Shelby’s original workers will have a hand in the new ones. 

“By adapting lessons that the Shelby team learned racing Cobras and Daytona Coupes, our Crew at Shelby American turned a ‘mule into a racehorse’ as Carroll Shelby would say,” Jim Marietta, CEO of the Original Venice Crew company, said in the release. “Three of us who created the first Shelby GT350Rs at the Venice, California, race shop reunited in 2015 for a very special project. We agreed to build the ‘R’ model that we envisioned in 1965, but couldn’t due to time, expense and other restraints.”

More News About Classic Shelby Mustangs:

There will only be 36 of these “new” 1965 GT350R Mustang, which will match the number of originals from that year. They’ll have full licensing from Carroll Shelby and Ford, so the coupes will come with a Shelby serial number.

However, the Mustangs won’t be exact recreations because there will be a few period-correct mechanical upgrades. Designer Peter Brock had intended there to be an independent rear suspension, Plexiglas in the rear and quarter windows, and a different front valance. The tweaks were designed to improve airflow both into the engine and into the cabin for keeping the driver cool.

Power still comes from a tuned 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 and four-speed manual gearbox. The company will use original 1965 Mustangs as the donor vehicles, which will allow for registration on the road in addition to track duty. Production will begin in the fall of 2017.

Source: Original Venice Crew

Be part of something big