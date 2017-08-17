Death Valley's extreme temperatures make it a perfect place for doing hot-weather automotive testing. A new spy video reveals BMW's work there with a fleet of camouflaged prototypes. The models hitting the desert's scorching road include the refreshed i3, M2 CS, upcoming M5, X2, X5, and X7, plus the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Phantom Extended Wheelbase. We've seen all of these vehicles separately but never together.

After spotting them parked together, the spy shooter catches the models on the road, and then chases the vehicles from behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette. They are all just cruising casually through the desert.

Among these models, we will see the M5 first because the high-performance sedan will debut on August 21. However, production reportedly won't begin until February 2018, which will give BMW time to put the final touches on the high-tech powertrain.

We don't know exactly when, but the X2 is also coming soon. BMW recently started a teaser campaign for the stylish compact crossover by covering the model in urban camouflage.







Rolls-Royce hasn't given a specific date for the Phantom Extended Wheelbase's debut, but the company already admitted that the model is on the way. Since it's just a bigger version of the recently premiered Rolls, the even larger sedan could officially break cover soon.

Next year will be big for BMW Group crossovers because the X5, X7, and Rolls Cullinan will arrive over the course of 2018. Recent spy shots show the two BMW-branded models with their production headlights.

The latest speculation suggests that the M2 CS would arrive in the latter part of 2018. The hardcore coupe would reportedly have around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and be available in very limited numbers.







The time for the debut of the i3's refresh is the biggest mystery. We know from multiple spy videos that an update is on the way, and the improvements likely include a high capacity battery and possibly even a performance-oriented model.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube