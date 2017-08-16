Chevrolet appears to be testing the waters over whether people want a less expensive Tahoe because the new Custom special edition starts at $44,995, versus a base price of $47,215 for the Tahoe LS. The only major change is that the Custom only comes with two rows of seats, rather than three in the rest of the lineup.







“In the past five years, the average transaction price for the segment has climbed fueled by customer appetite for features like heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display,” Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director, said in the model’s announcement. “This created an unmet need in the marketplace for customers who want the cargo and towing capability of a full-size SUV to go camping, boating or off-roading but don’t necessarily want all of the option content offered on a Tahoe Premier.”

The only aesthetic tweak compared to the base LS trim is a set of 18-inch painted aluminum wheels rather than polished parts. Removing the third-row seat means there’s always at least 54 cubic feet (1,529 liters) of cargo room in the back.

Otherwise, the Custom has all of the rest of the Tahoe’s standard amenities, like an eight-inch infotainment display with a 4G LTE Wi-fi hotsport, rear-vision camera, and remote start. The Custom also has the same 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower (265 kW) and six-speed automatic gearbox as the rest of the lineup. Customers can choose between rear- or four-wheel-drive configurations. The powertrain lets the SUV tow 6,600-pounds (2,994 kilograms) in standard trim or 8,600 pounds (3,901 kilograms) with the available Max Trailering Package. Another option is the Enhanced Driver Alert Package that adds low-speed automatic braking, lane-keep assist, driver alert seat, forward collision alert, power-adjustable pedals, and automatic headlights.

Source: Chevrolet