Monterey Car Week collects some of the world's most beautiful cars, both new and old, to a small peninsula that juts out into the Pacific Ocean on the California coast. This year, there will be some particularly beautiful vehicles from France on display from the Mullin Automotive Museum's collection of Art Deco (roughly 1920 through the 1930s) transportation.

For this year's Monterey Car Week, the museum located in Oxnard, California, selected six exceptional pieces from its amazing collection. They'll be on display at many of the big events, including the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, The Quail Motorsports Gathering, and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Here are the sextet of models from Peter Mullin's garage that are on exhibit:

This 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix carries chassis number # 51132, which makes it the twelfth example of a 40-unit production run. Racer Derek Hill will race it on track with other pre-1940 competition machines at Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Peter Mullin will drive this 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Competition Roadster at Laguna Seca during the Motorsports Reunion. It'll be wonderful to see this vintage machine on the track.

Peter and his son Tim Mullin will drive this 1946 Delage D6 Grand Prix at Laguna Seca. The car has an amazing competition record, including podium finishes at the 1949 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1949 24 Hours of Spa, and 1948 12 Hours of Paris.

This 1950 Talbot-Lago T26C Grand Prix is perhaps the most beautiful vehicle of the bunch. Dutch driver Hans Hugenholtz Jr. will drive it at Laguna Seca.

This 1905 Leon Bolle isn't for the track. Instead, it'll be on display at the Pebble Beach golf course for the concours d'elegance.

Bugatti only made seven units of the Bugatti 101C. This example from 1951 will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours, too.

