If we’re to believe the rumors, the long-awaited Toyota Supra may not be the only high-profile sports car on display at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Mazda and Nissan will reportedly be joining the rival Japanese marque with tantalizing sports car offerings all their own.

According to AutoBild, a new Nissan 390Z sports car, and a Wankel-powered Mazda RX-9 will both make their long-awaited debut in Tokyo. Naturally, we take this report with a grain of salt. Out of the three vehicles mentioned, we’ve only seen the Supra testing, and though rumors of an RX-9 have been plenty in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if the company will indeed bring the car to Tokyo.

The Supra, of course, will use the same platform as the upcoming BMW Z4. Power will reportedly come courtesy of a four- and six-cylinder engine, with a standard automatic gearbox and no option for a manual. Horsepower will be rated at 248 (185 kilowatts) and 335 (250 kilowatts), respectively.







The proposed Mazda RX-9, meanwhile, will be powered by a rotary engine – similar to the RX-7 and RX-8 before it – and will go on sale late in 2018 for the 2019 model year. The production version will take a few liberal styling cues from the 2015 RX Vision concept, and could come with as much as 400 horsepower (298 kW).

The reported Nissan 390Z will be a concept, previewing a successor for the now ancient 370Z, which has been on the market since 2009. The design will reportedly draw a number of cues from the current GT-R, with Nissan planning to significantly raise the price of the production model, putting it in a higher class of vehicles.

Apart from the three renders pictured here, we won’t know much about the upcoming sports car until they make their hopeful debuts at the Tokyo Motor Show this October. More details should be released closer to the show’s opening day.

Source: AutoBild




