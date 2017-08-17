After copious speculation, the BMW Z4 Concept finally gives us a real hint about what the upcoming roadster looks like. The orange droptop will brighten the Concept Lawn of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for its only North American public showing on Sunday, August 20.

“The BMW Concept Z4 expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details,” Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, said in the roadster’s announcement. “From the dynamic- looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion.”







BMW says that the Z4 Concept takes inspiration from the company’s past roadsters, but there’s nothing retro about this shape. In fact, the design team moves away from some of the firm’s traditional styling cues. For example, the vertically oriented headlights diverge from the horizontal layout that’s generally the norm for the German brand’s vehicles. In addition, rather than bars in the kidney grille, there’s an intricately shaped mesh.

Up front, the roadster features a fascia that appears to float below the hood. A V-shaped piece of carbon fiber dominates the center section and lends a visual flourish with the body-color sections on each side. The fascia’s angular design contrasts with the long, clamshell hood’s rounded shape. Long slits keep things from appearing too boring.







Gills behind each wheel create contours that run up each side. A hard crease starts at the upper portion of these outlets and flows diagonally up the body until the taillights pick up this shape.

Nacelles are a common feature of modern roadster, but the Z4 Concept has a unique spin on them by leaving them open in the center. Plus, a gorgeous curve on the inside of each one pleases the eye.







Inside, the Z4 Concept is pretty weird. The driver’s side looks aggressive by being entirely black except for some metallic trim and red paddle shifters. A digital instrument cluster and wide infotainment display are the same height so that a person has all of these details easily within his/her vision. However, the concept’s passenger side is a shade of light brown leather that matches the Energetic Orange Frozen exterior paint. The bi-color layout creates an odd effect visually because it appears that the cabin comes from two different vehicles.

BMW doesn’t offer any powertrain details about the Z4 Concept, but a recent leak hints at what motivates the production model. In the United States, customers would be able to choose from an entry-level four cylinder with 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts), a 248-hp (185 kW) four banger, and an inline six with 335 hp (250 kW). Z4 buyers will be able to get a manual or automatic gearbox, unlike the potentially auto-only Toyota Supra.

“The attention-grabbing design study offers a look ahead to the series-production version of the car set to be unveiled over the course of next year,” according to BMW’s release. The concept at least tells us that the road-going model should look good.

Source: BMW