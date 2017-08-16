The trio will work to bring an autonomous vehicle to market by 2021.
In the continued pursuit of full autonomy, Fiat Chrysler today has announced a joint venture with German automaker BMW and tech giant Intel's Mobileye division in development of an autonomous vehicle platform. FCA is now the second automaker in the group that was formed just over a year ago.
The cooperation agreement will reportedly cut costs, and leverage strengths in an effort to bring fully self-driving vehicles to market by the year 2021. Engineers, now located in multiple locations around the globe, will be able to co-develop the proposed self-driving technology, as well as better target key markets like North America and Germany.
"In order to advance autonomous driving technology, it is vital to form partnerships among automakers, technology providers and suppliers," said FCA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne. "Joining this cooperation will enable FCA to directly benefit from the synergies and economies of scale that are possible when companies come together with a common vision and objective."
The group, which was formed in July 2016, set out with a mission to bring self-driving technology to market by the year 2021, including highly automated driving (level 3), and fully automated driving (level 4/5). The cooperation, now joined by FCA, is on track to employ 40 autonomous test vehicles before year’s end. Already the group has announced more than 100 level 4 test vehicles as part of the Intel Mobileye fleet.
This is the second partnership FCA has secured in the ongoing autonomy race, with Waymo's continued development of autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivans. The two companies have been testing the vehicles on public roads in Phoenix, with plans to roll out more than 600 autonomous Pacificas throughout the area.
Source: BMW