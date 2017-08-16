A few hours after releasing a teaser image previewing the next generation M5, BMW has sent us another teaser, this time showing us more of the future roadster of the brand. It is the new Z4 concept that you see in the attached image above.

Aggressive eyes with LED technology and more pronounced nostrils than ever, the roadster pictured here is not lacking aggressiveness or muscularity, that’s for sure. No official details are available at the moment, except for the study’s official debut date - August 17. A date that coincides with the Monterey Car Week.







The first photo of the roadster, a design sketch revealed a few days ago, suggested that we will see a concept in Monterey and not the production variant. However, it will be very close to the design of the serial model that is currently under development and was spied several times.

Just as a reminder, the new Bavarian roadster will share a common platform with the new Toyota Supra, which means most of the engines will be identical for the two models. A leaked internal document revealed the BMW will be offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission, while its Japanese brother will be getting only an auto gearbox.







Lesser versions of the still unnamed roadster will be powered by a four-cylinder turbo engine with 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts), while the range-topper will have a twin-scroll turbo 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 hp (250 kW).

Given the Z4 concept’s debut tomorrow, we expect to see the production version of the vehicle next year. The Geneva Motor Show in March 2018 looks like a very possible event for the grand premiere of the roadster, but we will have to wait at least a couple of months for more information.

Source: BMW