Hyundai’s luxury Genesis division is making it easier than ever for its tech-savvy customers to communicate with their cars. The automaker has developed a smartphone app that successfully merges Google Assistant with a customer’s Genesis Connected Services account. Thusly matched up, the vehicle owner can control various functions through text or voice commands via Google Assistant.

Genesis Connected Services is not unlike similar programs offered by other luxury automakers. It’s free for three years on the G80 and G90 sedans and provides a variety operational and safety functions, including automatic collision notifications and SOS emergency assistance. Navigation assistance and map updates also part of the package, as well as a range of direct vehicle functions like remote start, locking the doors, and should someone take an unauthorized joyride, Genesis Connected Services will step in to shut the car down.

At this point you might be wondering where the advantage is with the new app, since these things were already app-controlled. The difference here is that, with Google Assistant functionality, text or voice commands can be used not just through a phone but any device running Google Assistant, including Google Home. That means you can simply tell Google to start the car, set the AC to maximum freeze, and plot the quickest course to Vegas, all from the comfort of your sofa. And it will be done; no phones, no typing, no problems.

If that sounds a bit too easy – as in your prankster buddies might think it funny to activate the horn in the dead of night, Genesis has thought of that. Aside from procedures required to link specific accounts with Google Assistant, a personal identification number is required before commands will be carried out.

Genesis says the new app is available now for Google Assistant. For those who are technologically challenged or paranoid about Google Assistant stealing the car for a midnight joyride, Genesis will offer demos of the system at the WIRED Stored in Santa Monica, California from August 23 through September 4.

Source: Genesis