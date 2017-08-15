The McLaren 570S isn’t exactly the definition of "cheap." The 562-horsepower (419-kilowatt) sports car has an asking price of $188,600 for the coupe, and $208,000 for the Spider. But we’ve found a way you can cut your costs significantly in pursuit of owning the perfect 570S; this particular example costs just $80! Amazing!

Sure, it’s missing a few key components; there is no V8 under the hood, nor is there a function steering wheel, a leather-wrapped interior, or even a radio. What you do get, though, is a single cupholder, a tiny storage compartment und the seat (singular), and a set of so-called "Whisper Wheels" for a smoother ride.

The push car was built by Step2 with a bit of design direction from McLaren, and this particular example comes finished in a signature Ventura Orange finish. I’d spec mine in Mantins Green, personally. In the cabin is a race-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel, which the company says offers "excellent feedback," and out back is a push handle that makes the pint-sized supercar feel like it’s on rails.

The toy will be available through Amazon beginning in September, and comes with an asking price of just $79.99 – a steep $188,520 discount over the standard model. For those kids (and kids at heart) looking for something a bit more interactive, the company also offers an electric ride-on P1 for a cool $486 (£375 pounds). It comes with functional scissor doors and even an MP3 player and stereo.

Whichever of the two toys your toddler does decide, he or she will undoubtedly be the coolest kid on the playground when they roll up in one of these.

Source: Step2



