A new batch of spy photos reveals the next-gen Hyundai Veloster with less body cladding for hiding the updated shape. The design is an evolutionary upgrade of the current hatchback but with sharper, more aggressive lines, particularly at the front.

The new grille bears an unmistakable similarity to Lexus’ spindle grille, except the Korean automaker adds extra contours at the top, which make the shape look a little like a mushroom. Prominent intakes on each corner lend a sporty look.

The new Veloster retains a similar look as the existing one in profile. At the rear, the hatch features a steeper rake that lends a more angular appearance to the tail. A prominent wing sits on top of the tailgate, and there are big outlets in the bumper. Large-diameter circular exhaust tips emerge from each side.

Parts on this one suggest that it’s the hardcore variant from Hyundai’s N performance division. For example, the rear bumper features a red accent strip like on the i30 N. The engineers also s white-out the branding on the brake calipers and the center caps on the sporty split-spoke wheels. The big wing and exhaust tips look far too aggressive for a standard-issue hatchback, too. Plus, the interior packs a roll cage and Recaro seats.





There are no official details yet, but the newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the i30 N is a likely powertrain choice. The mill is available in two flavors: 250 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 275 hp (202 kW). The latter gets the hot hatch to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.1 seconds.

While the i30 N isn’t arriving in the United States, the Veloster N has much better odds. According to division boss Albert Biermann, America is a “very important market for N brand.”

Hyundai hasn't yet said anything about the new Veloster's debut. The standard model could come next year, and the N variant would join the lineup later.

