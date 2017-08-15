A new video teaser provides the best look yet at the Volkswagen T-Roc in production guise ahead of the compact crossover’s debut on August 23. VW promises the vehicle “boasts crisp proportions, a progressive design, and a wealth of innovations.” We get to find out whether that's true in just a few days.







The clip highlights the T-Roc's design by showing the sharp-edged headlights, creased hood, and LEDs in the lower fascia. The back looks especially stylish with a thick rear pillar and raked glass, leading to LED taillights. Inside, there are accents that take cues from the body color. This is a much better look than the earlier simplified design sketches.

The T-Roc rides on VW's oft-used MQB platform, and the mechanicals should share a lot with the Golf. Expect an array of turbocharged four-cylinder engines and a choice of manual or dual-clutch gearboxes. The big differentiator could be the availability of a model with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Later, there might also be a performance-oriented R variant with the Golf R's 310 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbo powerplant.







Inside, the T-Roc will have quite a high-tech cabin. For example, customers will be able to order a digital instrument cluster rather than the standard analog gauges. Expect an array of driver assistance systems, too.

After debuting, the T-Roc will make its first public appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Sales will begin in Europe later this year, and it'll arrive in the United States later.

Further down the line, VW will add an even smaller crossover to its lineup to fill the hole in the range for a sub-compact CUV.

Source: Volkswagen via YouTube