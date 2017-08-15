Despite Germany’s commitment to save the diesel engine following the Diesel Summit in Berlin, the government has admitted, through the voice of Chancellor Angela Merkel, sales of ICE-powered cars in the country must eventually be banned. Speaking to German magazine SUPERillu, Merkel has conceded the biggest car market in Europe needs to get rid of diesel and gasoline engines at some point in the future.

"I don't want to name an exact year," she told the publication.

Merkel said automakers have to work closely with the government to ensure customers are satisfied and not “deceived” again. During a speech in Dortmund last weekend, she insisted manufacturers have to acknowledge they had made mistakes, but employees are not to blame.







"The auto industry needs to ensure that the mistakes that were made are corrected," she said. "But the second is that the country, the government needs to ensure that those who bought cars in good faith are not punished in the end with driving bans."

Just like the three big in the German auto industry, Merkel agreed diesel engines will play a major role in keeping pollution under control. The government needs to support the industry efforts by promoting new technologies and improving the infrastructure.







"We need to organize a smooth transition into the new era so that people keep their jobs. That is the challenge that the CDU and CSU will meet," she commented, referring to the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party - the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Apparently, Daimler, Volkswagen, and BMW are also open to new meetings and collaborations on improving the efficiency of modern diesel engines. "We were and are always prepared to engage in a constructive dialogue," Daimler declared, while VW added that “we're addressing the issues of the future."

Source: Automotive News