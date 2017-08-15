It's one of the rarest Aston Martin vehicles ever built.

Along with the three handsome Aston Martin racers that will be on display at the upcoming Pebble Beach RM Sotheby’s auction, this stunningly beautiful DB4GT prototype will also cross the block, the only example in the world. Estimates suggest it could go for as much as $8 million.

The one-of-a-kind Aston Martin was designed by Harold Beach and Ted Cutting, following the launch of the DB4 in Paris. The duo was tasked with trimming "five inches out of a DB4," and producing, "a cheap and cheerful GT car." The result was the DB4GT pictured here, which made its debut in March of 1959.

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT - Copyright Tim Scott/RM Sotheby's
1959 Aston Martin DB4GT - Copyright Tim Scott/RM Sotheby's

DB199, as it came to be known, features a wheelbase of 93 inches, ditching the back seats in place of a luggage platform. Power comes from the original 3.7-liter straight-six engine that produces a respectable 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts). When new, the DB4 GT was Britain’s fastest passenger sports car, and scored a debut victory at Silverstone with Sir Stirling Moss behind the wheel.

The sports car continued its racing success at the hands of drivers like John Wyer, and on circuits like Le Mans, recording multiple victories before being retired and transitioned into a press and development car. A quick Zagato transition and the car was sold in 1961, and again in 1965. It changed hands multiple times before it was commissioned to be restored in 1989.


Following a thorough restoration, the car made appearances at the Aston Martin festival at Monterey in 1989, and went on to win its class at Pebble Beach the same year. The car had two other owners since then, including actor and enthusiast Rowan Atkinson, and its current consigner.

The Aston remains in original condition, and will be heading to auction as part of the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction, beginning on August 18. Estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from $6 to $8 million when it crosses the block, making it one of the most expensive cars that will be available at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours.

Source: RM Sotheby's

Read also:


Photos: Tim Scott / RM Sotheby's 

Be part of something big