There are now four variants of the modern Vanquish Zagato, and they are all absolutely stunning.

There are two more Aston Martin Vanquish Zagatos for you to lust after because the British automaker now adds Speedster and Shooting Brake variants in the stylish lineup of limited-edition models. The company will build just 28 Speedsters and 99 Shooting Brakes, and they will add to the existing planned production run of 99 Coupes and 99 Volantes.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster


The Speedster is a more hardcore version of the Volante that places a stylish nacelle behind each seat. Like the rest of the body, these parts are carbon fiber. The pieces evoke the double-bubble roof, which is a trademark of Zagato design. It's too late to buy one, though, because Aston Martin already has buyers for the entire production run. Deliveries start in 2018. The limited availability is a shame because this is a design triumph from a company that's already a master of automotive styling.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake


There are fewer details about the Shooting Brake at this time and only one photo (above) that doesn't conceal the design. According to Aston Martin, the extended roof features double-bubble contours with "glass inlays to let light flood into the cockpit." The two-seat model features an anodized bronze finish on the interior controls and Z-shaped quilting on the upholstery. There's a tailored luggage set in the back, and owners have easy access to it from the power tailgate. Production of the two-door wagon will start in 2018.

“Why create a family of Zagatos,” asked Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. “Well, many of our customers want different things. Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each.”

The Zagato lineup uses the Vanquish S as a base. All of them pack a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 with 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts) and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The announcement of the Speedster and Shooting Brake came during the official debut of the Vanquish Zagato Volante during Monterey Car Week. Get a better look at the droptop in the gallery below.

Source: Aston Martin

