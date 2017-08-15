The Ford GT is already an exclusive supercar, with only 1,000 planned for production over four years. That translates to just 250 each year, and now Ford Performance is offering a special livery for 2018 that draws inspiration from the red-and-white 1967 GT40 that won LeMans that year. Officially called the Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition, the appearance package adds numerous special touches to the car both inside and out.

“In creating a worthy successor to the 2017 Heritage edition, we logically looked at our next historic Le Mans victory with the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt,” said Dave Pericak, global director Ford Performance. “The 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition pays homage to that win, with a modern take on one of the most important vehicles in Ford’s storied history of racing.”

The obvious difference compared to other models is the exposed carbon package and unique white exterior striping over a bright Race Red finish, complete with oval shields on both doors and the hood bearing the number one, representing Gurney and Foyt's GT40. 20-inch aluminum wheels with a silver satin finish round out the heritage upgrades on the outside.

Driver and passenger in the ’67 Heritage edition will be seeing red on the inside, thanks to red accent stitching for new leather trim on the carbon fiber seats as well as the steering wheel. More red can be found on the seat belt webbing, while paddle shifters get a gray finish. Other details include satin stainless appliqués on various parts of the interior, combined with exposed carbon fiber for the center console, door sills, and air register pods. And meticulous buyers will of course love the unique serialized identification plate that certifies the car as a proper ’67 Heritage edition GT.

Ford is coy as to how many ’67 Heritage edition models it will produce, saying only that “limited quantities will be available for 2018.” Since that also describes the entire Ford GT production run for the year, it's safe to say this livery will be extremely rare.

Source: Ford