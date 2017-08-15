Starting in November, BMW M3 and M4 buyers will get a bit less carbon fiber in their motoring diet. The automaker is ditching the carbon fiber driveshaft on these models in favor of a new high-performance (and presumably higher weight) steel replacement. And if you can believe it, the reason given by the manufacturer is to help these models meet future emission requirements. Wait, emissions requirements from a driveshaft?

It’s okay, there’s actually a simple explanation though we confess to not fully understanding the logic behind it.

According to BMW, the cars will eventually require a petrol particulate filter to meet future statutory emissions requirements in major global markets. Engineers have apparently determined that the filter will need to occupy some of the space currently used by the carbon fiber drive shaft, so a new steel shaft of a slightly smaller size will be installed. It should be noted that the filter won’t be installed; the manufacturer is just making room for it. BMW says the actual filter will come “at a later point in time.”

It’s hard to say whether the switch will have a noticeable affect on feel or performance. The M3 and M4 are certainly rev-happy machines, and that lightweight shaft is part of the equation. For its part, BMW says the new driveshaft will be amazing, ensuring everyone that “the superlative performance and handling qualities of the BMW M3/M4 high performance cars remain unaffected.”

Performance will definitely remain unaffected for M4 CS and GTS models, as they will continue to be offered with the carbon fiber drive shaft. We’re still likely a few years away from an all-new M3/M4, but it’s presumably long enough to force BMW’s hand with a mid-cycle design change.There's no word if the carbon fiber driveshaft might make a return at that point.

It seems a bit confounding to affect such a change for something as basic as a filter, especially when BMW is so proud of its carbon fiber driveshaft. Then again, that’s why we write about cars instead of designing them.

Source: BMW