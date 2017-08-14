Honda will give its strong selling HR-V subcompact crossover some minor updates for the 2018 model. Prices will tick up around $100 for most trims, too.

Some trims of the HR-V will be available in the new color Aegean Blue Metallic. There will also now be wheels with black-painted inserts on the EX and EX-L trims. Other than those minor tweaks, it'll be the same popular model.







The 2018 HR-V comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) and 127 pound-feet (172 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can get either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Both front- and all-wheel drive are available.

The HR-V has been success for Honda, including being the best-selling subcompact crossover in the United States. The company has moved 56,407 of them from January through July – a 28.7 percent boost from the same period last year.

In terms of Honda's crossover lineup, the HR-V is actually the weakest seller. In comparison, the CR-V has moved 219,017 units in the same period and 64,230 examples of the Pilot.

Check out the table below to compare the change in prices, including $940 destination, between the 2018 and 2017 model years.





Trim Drivetrain 2018 Price 2017 Price Difference LX 2WD w/ 6MT $20,510 $20,405 $105 LX 2WD w/ CVT $21,310 $21,205 $105 LX AWD w/ CVT $22,610 $22,505 $105 EX 2WD w/ 6MT $22,560 $22,455 $105 EX 2WD w/ CVT $23,360 $23,155 $205 EX AWD w/ CVT $24,660 $24,555 $105 EX-L w/ Navi 2WD w/ CVT $25,980 $25,880 $100 EX-L w/ Navi AWD w/ CVT $27,280 $27,180 $100



Elsewhere in the world, Honda has dressed up the HR-V with stylish parts. In the United Kingdom, the Black Edition gets dark accents on the running boards, grille, mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. Mugen has also introduced new bits for the fascia and side sills.

Source: Honda