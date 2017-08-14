Fresh off the debut of the hot new i30 hatchback, our spy photographers caught up with the larger, arguably more luxurious i40 testing on public roads in Southern Europe. This is the first time we’ve seen the i40 Tourer testing, and though its doesn’t show off much in these initial shots, it’s easy to point out a few noticeable differences from the outgoing model.

Up front the i40 will get an all-new look that includes changes to the headlights and grille, features like LED daytime running lights and Hyundai’s signature cascading grille will be added. At the rear, it’s hard to distinguish any noticeable updates, but we know that the taillights will be brand new. Overall, the shape of the body remains relatively in line with the current model.







Though it may look like a light refresh, the i40 is expected to ride on an entirely new platform. The body will slightly longer giving way to a more spacious cabin, and a range of new engine options will be available under the hood. Both turbocharged gas and diesel options will be offered, with the possibility of a plug-in hybrid option later down the line.

The current i40 comes with either a 1.6-liter gas engine good for 133 horsepower (99 kilowatts), or a more powerful 2.0-liter unit producing as much as 176 hp (131 kW). A 1.7-liter diesel is also offered producing as much as 138 hp (102 kW), depending on the market.

The new Hyundai i40 Wagon is expected to make its debut late in 2018, if not early 2019 in markets like Europe and South Korea. Pricing should be competitive with the current model, which starts at £21,585 ($27,990) in the U.K.

Source: Carpix



