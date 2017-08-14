BMW only built 891 examples of the E34 generation BMW M5 Touring, and the company never officially imported them into the United States. However, Enthusiast Auto Group, a BMW specialist dealer in Cincinnati, Ohio, has one of the models on sale, and it’s in quite a rare color combination. The shop wants $129,900 for this unusual wagon.

This 1995 M5 Touring comes from the final year of production in a combination of Santorin Blue exterior paint and Lotus White nappa leather with aqua-colored piping that matches the body paint. According to Enthusiast Auto Group, BMW only built two examples of the high-performance wagon in this specification. It packs a 3.8-liter inline six with an original output 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and a six-speed manual gearbox.

At 88,856 miles (143,000 kilometers), Enthusiast Auto Group performed an engine-out service that including extensive maintenance and the installation of hotter camshafts, a performance shift, a center x-pipe with race muffler, and 3:64 limited-slip differential. In stock form, the M5 Touring could get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in six seconds, but these tweaks probably sliced a little bit off that time. We could imagine some prospective buyers not liking the modifications to such a rare vehicle, though.







This example looks pretty good, despite previous owners racking up 96,206 miles (154,829 kilometers) on the road. It originally came into the United States in 2000. Enthusiast Auto Group will include a new set of tires of the buyer’s choice with the wagon, so there will be plenty of miles ahead for the new owner.

BMW has no intention to build a new M5 Touring, and the 5 Series wagon isn't currently available in the United States. In Europe, customers can opt for the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Touring AWD with a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 that makes 608 hp (447 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque through an eight-speed automatic.

Source : Enthusiast Auto Group via Road & Track