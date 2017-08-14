Italy’s Automobili Turismo e Sport – or ATS – has been around in some form or another since 1962. In 2016, the company was somewhat reborn, introducing the track-focused Dieci, which came with a 1.0-liter Honda motorcycle engine producing 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts). The firm’s latest project, though, promises to be even more powerful than that.

Scheduled to make its debut at the upcoming Salon Privein Oxfordshire, England, ATS will introduce an entirely new supercar built from the ground up. The company is calling it the GT, and apart from a lone, shadowy teaser sketch, we don’t know much else about performance or price.







We do know that the car was designed by chief engineer, Emanuele Bomboi. Just 12 examples of the supercar will be built, each one will use lightweight components like carbon fiber bodywork, and some added carbon fiber touches to the interior and chassis. A special "Launch Edition" version will unveiled first, and will be limited to just a few examples.

"This is a pivotal day for ATS and our new supercar," said owner Daniele Maritan. "We use words such as 'challenge, adventure, and passion' to represent the values that were shared among all the founders of ATS in 1962. Today, we find the same values in the talented people bringing back this historically important brand. Salon Prive was the obvious destination for us to launch our luxury and historically important supercar this Summer, and we can’t wait to show it off to the public."

No word on pricing or performance just yet, but given the supercar’s exclusive nature, expect an MSRP well into the six-figure range. The new ATS GT will make its debut on August 31 at the Salon Prive. We should know more about the car closer to its official debut.

Source: ATS



