Porsche Exclusive will fulfill any desire for its clients, but the customization comes at a cost – sometimes quite a high one. For example, the German sports car maker’s bespoke production division recently completed a 911 Turbo S in a unique color called Python Green Chromaflair. The options sheet also popped up online, and the chartreuse shade cost a mind-boggling 82,645.50 euros ($97,395 at current exchange rates). Adding the grassy color Aero Kit was an extra 928.20 euros ($1,094). The cumulative cost of the paint was more than a 911 Carrera’s base price of $92,150 after destination in the United States.

The Python Green paint has a gorgeous finish. There’s a vaguely opalescent effect, which is most evident in these photos around the headlights, on the mirrors, and along the tail. This causes the shade to vary between a deep shade of green and a hue that’s closer to yellow.

The options sheet shows that there is extensive customization inside the coupe, too. The upholstery includes lots of Acid Green touches, and there’s Graphite Blue covering certain areas, too. The cabin also features a Burmester surround sound system.

The 911 Turbo S starts at $162,850. With over 100,000 euros (117,890) in options, this highly customized example costs more than Porsche’s own $257,500 911 Turbo S Exclusive. The only thing missing from this sage-colored coupe is the Exclusive’s power bump that takes the 3.8-liter biturbo flat six to 607 horsepower (446 kilowatts) – 27 hp (20 kW) more than stock.

The Instagram account showcasing this green machine reports that Porsche Exclusive only builds five vehicles with the Chromaflair paint each year. The firm also offers the special finish in blue, gold, and violet.

Source: ptsrs via Instagram, 2 Via Motofilm.pl