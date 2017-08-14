Hide press release Show press release

40 years of the Porsche 928 at the Oldtimer Grand Prix 2017



The anniversary of a classic car: Porsche is celebrating the 40th birthday of the 928 at the AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix 2017. The sports car manufacturer will present its first Gran Turismo from a wide range of perspectives at the Nürburgring from August 11 to 13.

Porsche will present its first Gran Turismo from a wide range of perspectives: A fully restored first-generation 928 will showcase the car in its original, standard condition. The four-door 928 and the cabriolet study remained individual pieces. Two additional exhibits prove that the legend is alive and well, having been used in classic motorsport and a round-the-world trip. A prominent guest expected to attend is Porsche collector and “Urban Outlaw” Magnus Walker. There will be an autograph session on Saturday at 3:00 pm and Sunday at 11:00 am.

Porsche Classic will showcase itself on an area of 16,000 m² in the immediate vicinity of the race track. The focus will be on the 928, which was introduced to the public in spring 1977 and became the first sports car to be distinguished with the title of “Car of the Year” one year later. It was an elegant 2+2 Coupé in a state-of-the-art lightweight design, with both doors, the front wings and the bonnet made of aluminium. The bodyshell is manufactured from hot-dip galvanised sheet steel. “Interest in the 928 is growing rapidly among our customers”, says Alexander Fabig, Director of Porsche Classic. “At the Nürburgring, we will revive it in all its diversity and give a few tasters of the expertise we offer”. In addition to the restored 928, Porsche Classic will present the bodyshell of a very early Porsche 911 Turbo from 1975 that has been restored according to the original specifications. The end result of a complete restoration will be documented by a Porsche 911 S from 1966 – one of the first of its type with the legendary Fuchs rims.

Gran Turismo: Four exhibits from the collection of the Porsche Museum



The four exhibits from the Porsche Museum collection illustrate the variety of Porsche’s first Gran Turismo: The only four-door 928 that was ever approved at the factory for use on public roads was built on the initiative of Ferry Porsche in collaboration with American Specialty Cars (ASC). The renaissance of the sports cabriolet at the end of the 1970s led to a study for an open Gran Turismo, which will also be available to view. A 928 that was modified for classic motorsport awaits visitors in front of the VIP tent. Four British Porsche Classic Partners rebuilt the sports car according to factory specifications in 2016 and will use it at this year’s “HSCC 70’s Road Sports Championship”. Right next to it will be its long-distance counterpart: Last year, Frenchman Philippe Delaporte drove 30,000 kilometres from Paris to New York via Vladivostok in his 928.

Porsche is traditionally very well represented at the AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will present numerous customised vehicles from all model lines. Customer advisors can provide information on factory enhancement options and the Porsche Tequipment range. Porsche Drive offers the opportunity to rent a current Porsche model by the hour. The Porsche Driver’s Selection event truck presents the current collection. “For many years, the AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix has given us the ideal platform for presenting our wide range of services to an interested audience”, says Ingo Frenkel, whose responsibilities include the Exclusive Manufaktur, Tequipment and Classic business areas, summarising Porsche’s commitment to the event.