The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is among the small number of crossovers in the United States to offer buyers a diesel engine option. Customers that choose the mill get quite a boost in fuel economy because the Bowtie estimates 39 miles per gallon highway fuel economy, versus 32 mpg for the gasoline-drinking 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder or 29 mpg from the 2.0-liter. It can also go 577 miles (929 kilometers) on a full tank of diesel.







Chevy isn’t discussing any of the Equinox diesel’s other fuel economy figures yet, but a slide from the company’s presentation appears to show 32 mpg combined mileage (above). If that were the case, it would make the Equinox the country’s most fuel-efficient crossover that doesn’t feature some form of electrification, according to the EPA's figures.

The 1.6-liter Ecotec diesel is also very quiet, according to Chevy. For example, the company reports that the powerplant produces up to 65 percent less noise than the 2.0-liter diesel in the Jaguar F-Pace.







Chevy doesn’t yet have official pricing details for the Equinox diesel. However, an earlier leak indicates that the crossover starts at $31,435 including destination. The cost means that the powertrain costs $1,345 than the equivalent trim with the gasoline-fueled 2.0-liter turbo and $3,740 more than the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

The 1.6-liter Ecotec diesel produces 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder packs 170 hp (127 kW) and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm), and the 2.0-liter turbo mill has 252 hp (188 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm).







The 2018 Equinox arrived with sharper styling earlier this year. The upgrades included a major diet that sliced off 400 pounds (181.4 kilograms). In Motor1’s review, Editor-in-Chief John Neff praised the comfortable ride and power from the 2.0-liter powerplant. He wasn’t a fan of the styling or the costly options, though.

Source: Chevrolet, Environmental Protection Agency