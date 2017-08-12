Mitsubishi has released additional information for its all-new multi-purpose vehicle, confirming its official name. The Xpander replaces the Expander and will go on sale in Indonesia this fall, while ASEAN and other international markets will get it early next year.

Following its online premiere, currently the vehicle is displayed at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta. It mixes design ideas from traditional MPVs with visual solutions seen in the modern crossovers. The Japanese manufacturer promises it will deliver “ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function,” as well as “a refined ride comfort in a tough, yet stylish vehicle.”







The Xpander is a seven-seat car with the largest cabin space in its segment, according to the automaker, providing generous headroom and legroom for all passengers. The seats from the second and third rows can be easily folded down to create a massive large flat cargo area without any bumps or gaps.

Mitsubishi says comfort levels are very high thanks to the low noise and the large panoramic windshield made from thick, high-quality, soundproof glass, laminated with an extra sound-absorbing layer. Passengers should find enough space for their items during a trip, as there are a total of 16 bottle holders in the door trims and the center console between the front two seats.

Power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine generating 105 horsepower (77 kilowatts), mated to either a four-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automatic. Don’t expect an impressive acceleration, but Mitsubishi promises the motor delivers “punchy and dependable performance, even when climbing steep hills with a full load.”

The new Xpander will be produced at Mitsubishi’s new factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java Province, Indonesia. The Japanese company wants to sell at least 80,000 units of the MPV annually.

“The Mitsubishi XPANDER is set to expand MMC's strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle markets further into the booming MPV segments and beyond, throughout the ASEAN region,” Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said at the premiere of the car in Jakarta. “We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers' lives."

Source: Mitsubishi