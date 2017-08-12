Among the nearly 300 cars already announced for the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 – including more than 100 American offerings – Turn 10 Studios has just delivered another delicious vehicle list dubbed the "Honnigan Car Pack." If you hadn’t already guessed, it's comprised entirely of Ken Block’s seven favorite Hoonigan vehicles.

Included in the package is the 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang, obviously, the 1979 Hoonigan Baldwin Motorsports "Loki" K5 Blazer, the 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air, the 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet "Napalm Nova," the 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800, the 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion, and the 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo. The cars will be available at no extra cost to anyone who pre-orders Forza Motorsport 7.







"I'm really excited about the fact that we're releasing a Hoonigan car pack with Forza," said Block. "The fact that fans are going to be able to drive not just my twin-turbo, 1,400 horsepower (1,043 kilowatt) Hoonicorn RTR V2 that I'm running in Climbkhana, but also my Gymkhana Escort, is awesome. Plus being able to drive BJ's Loki, [Brian] Scotto's 911 and all of the other cars? None of us actually let anyone else drive our cars really, so this is definitely the best chance anyone's going to have to get behind the wheels."

This is just the second time officially that one of Ken Block's crazy vehicles have been featured in a Forza game – his 2016 Focus RS RX #43 rally car, you may remember, made an appearance in Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain. Now, the legendary rallycross racer's entire repertoire is available to gamers of the upcoming Forza 7 installment.

The new Forza Motorsport 7 will be released on October 3 for Xbox and PC, and will include over 700 cars and more than 30 courses at launch. Pre-ordering for the Ultimate Edition unlocks access on September 29.

Source: Forza Motorsport



