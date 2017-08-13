The body kit gives the sedan a sporty look that retains a handsome appearance.

Venerable BMW tuner AC Schnitzer now brings more style and power to the new 2018 BMW 5 Series for both the sedan and Europe’s wagon. The model is still so fresh on the market that AC Schnitzer doesn’t yet have its whole suite of parts ready for the vehicle.

The company already has engine upgrades for two 5 Series variants. The company can take the 540i to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) from the 3.0-liter inline-six’s stock 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts). For diesel fans, the company can take the 530d’s 3.0-liter inline six to 315 hp (235 kW) instead of 265 hp (198 kW). AC Schnitzer promises improved power for the M550i, 530i, and 520d in the future.

The tuner can also unlock a meaner sound from the engines by installing a new exhaust. The models are available with stainless steel tips with either a chrome or black finish.

Regardless of powertrain, the tuner offers revised springs. The pieces drop the front ride height by an inch (25 millimeters) and rear by 0.8 inches (20 mm).

AC Schnitzer also offers an extensive array of different body parts for the 5 Series. Models with BMW’s M-Technik pack can add more aggressive flourishes, including a new front spoiler, splitter, side skirts, and diffuser. There’s also a roof spoiler and rear wing with the sedan. Wagon drivers can add spoiler to the hatch, too. For a little more flash, the company has carbon mirror covers.

Inside, there are plenty of upgrades, too. AC Schnitzer offers aluminum trim for the pedals, and there’s also an available set of velour floor mats.

If you’re in the market for a 5 Series and want extra performance straight from the factory, then it’s probably worth waiting for the new M5. BMW should debut the super sedan in just a few weeks. The model’s 4.4-liter biturbo V8 reportedly produces a potent 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Drivers can select to have all-wheel-drive system channel the output exclusively to the rear wheels.


