Hide press release Show press release

World Premiere: The AC Schnitzer Program for the new BMW 5 series Sedan & Touring

Pushing the Boundaries on the Road Business Vehicles with a Strong Sporting Pedigree: The BMW 5-series

Business Saloon (G30) and Touring (G31) by AC Schnitzer set New Standards



The 5-series saloon by BMW had only just been launched when, in March 2017, the BMW 5-series Touring had its premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. This fired the starting gun for the tuning specialists at AC Schnitzer to set new standards for the BMW business class, raising the bar even higher. And so on 13th August, the 5-series Business Saloon and Touring by AC Schnitzer with a strong sporting pedigree were presented in Gaydon (GB).

To implement innovations which know no boundaries – this was the aim for the engineers at AC Schnitzer developing the performance upgrades of the 5-series saloon (G30) and Touring (G31), both of which come with a 5-year warranty. When it comes to dynamics, AC Schnitzer pushes the boundaries: for the BMW 540i, this means a power upgrade from 340 to 400 hp. The BMW 530d in the AC Schnitzer version develops 315 instead 265 horsepower. Similar boundary shifts for the M550i, BMW 530i and BMW 520d are in preparation. The engine performance already developed by AC Schnitzer however suggests that here too, further astonishing gains in performance can be expected. And AC Schnitzer engine optics is already available for all models.

When it comes to the exhaust, for all petrol-engined models AC Schnitzer will be offering twin stainless steel silencers each with two chromed or black "Sport" tailpipes. Already, the new chromed or black "Quad Sport" tailpipes in right/left combination are available for the 520d, 530d and 540d.

The AC Schnitzer sound module with remote control allows drivers of all models to enjoy the sound track to the motorsport feeling. 5-series Touring drivers will have to be patient a little longer before they too can enjoy the symphony of sound from their vehicle.

For all models, the AC Schnitzer suspension spring kit is available immediately. This lowers the vehicle by around 25 mm at the front and around 20 mm at the rear compared with the standard vehicle, while sensitively ironing out unevenness in the road.

Unbounded sporting driving pleasure is further supported by the aerodynamic components which are an essential feature of all AC Schnitzer vehicles. All models benefit from the character and looks of a high-performance athlete thanks to the AC Schnitzer carbon mirror covers and AC Schnitzer rear skirt protection foil.

Vehicles with M-Technik pack can set the boundaries of motorsport aesthetics even higher with the AC Schnitzer front spoiler elements (optionally made of carbon) and the AC front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Saloon drivers can enjoy a top class racing look with the AC Schnitzer rear roof spoiler and rear spoiler. A carbon racing rear wing will shortly also be available for the saloon.

For the Touring, there is also the rear roof wing which both provides additional downforce and reduces drag.

Anyone who appreciates sporting performance will find this reflected in the interior aesthetics. The Aachen-produced models boast the AC Schnitzer aluminium pedal set for vehicles with manual and automatic transmission, aluminium foot rest, AC Schnitzer aluminium "Black Line" cover for the BMW iDrive controller, AC Schnitzer keyholder and velours foot mats, all of which maintain the fine balance between sporting looks and elegance which has made the company one of the leading BMW tuning specialists for over 30 years.

In the wheelsets of the 5-series saloon and Touring, as usual AC Schnitzer offers the highest standards of sporting efficiency. Choice is difficult because a wealth of combinations is available, all of which impressively bring the sporting exterior of the 5-series to the road:

AC1 alloys in BiColor or Anthracite (all round 8.5J x 19" with 245/40 R 19 tyres), AC1 alloys in BiColor or Anthracite (front 8.5J x 19" with 245/40 R 19 tyres, rear 9.5J x 19" with 275/35 R 19 tyres), AC1 alloys in BiColor or Anthracite (all round 8.5J x 20" with 245/35 R 20 tyres), AC1 alloys in BiColor or Anthracite (front 8.5J x 20" with 245/35 R 20 tyres, rear 10J x 20" with 275/30 R 20 tyres), Type VIII alloys in BiColor Black, BiColor Silver or Anthracite (all round 8.5J x 19" with 245/40 R 19 tyres), Type VIII alloys in BiColor Black, BiColor Silver or Anthracite (all round 8.5J x 20" with 245/35 R 20 tyres), and Type VIII alloys in BiColor Black, BiColor Silver or Anthracite (front 8.5J x 20" with 245/35 R 20 tyres, rear 10J x 20" with 275/30 R 20 tyres).

More dynamics. More motor sports performance. More elegance. The 5-series saloon and 5-series Touring by AC Schnitzer push the boundaries of what is sportingly possible, and set new standards for everyday vehicles which are also at home on the track.

To request further details and high resolution images you may have a look in the press area of AC Schnitzer homepage. For your personal assistance please do not hesitate to contact us anytime.

Here you can find our first video for the new BMW 5 series.