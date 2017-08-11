At the upcoming Mecum Monterey sale taking place at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, set to kick off in less than a week, five classic cars, including a pair of stunning Ferraris, and three motorcycles will cross the auction block. Not only is this collection impressive based on heritage and brand power alone, but each vehicle comes with a celebrity name attached.

The collection was owned by late rock star John "J." Geils, best known for ‘80s hits like "Freeze-Frame," "Love Stinks," "(Ain’t Nothin’ But A) House Party," and of course, "Centerfold." The cars in question include offerings like a stunning 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2, estimated to go for as much as $325,000, a rare 1967 Lancia Flaminia 2.8 3C, estimated to go for as much as $175,000, and a classic 1967 Fiat Dino Spyder, estimated to go for as much as $110,000.







Listings of the two-wheel variety include a 1983 Benelli 900 SEl, estimated to go for as much as $13,000, a 1976 MV Agusta 125 SS, estimated to go for as much as $12,000, and a 1970 Ducati 350 Desmo, estimated to go for as much as $15,000. Along with Geils’ impressive collection of cars and bikes, five of his personal racing suits will also be offered to buyers, though the auction house doesn't list a price.

The cars and bikes will join more than 600 vehicles that will cross the block next weekend as part of the Mecum Monterey sale, including a rare Ferrari 365 Competition Daytona, looking to fetch upwards of $1.6 million, and a collection of go-karts replicas modeled after classic cars. The Mecum Monterey auction will kick off on August 16th, and run until August 19th.

Source: Mecum




