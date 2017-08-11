The arrival of the upcoming Aston Martin DBX marks the beginning of the British automaker’s foray into utility-type vehicles. Set to make its debut late in 2018 before going on sale early in 2019, the DBX will be one of the first fully electric vehicle in the Aston Martin lineup – but don’t worry, it should also come with a range of standard gas engine options.

According to Autibild, citing a report by Wales Online, the new Aston Martin DBX could offer as many as five different engine options. Unlike the concept, which was fitted exclusively with an electric powertrain, the first production models will be offered with standard combustion engines.

Powertrain choices for the DBX could likely include an AMG-sourced biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with as much as 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 513 pound-feet (695 Newton-meters) of torque, as well as an optional 5.2-liter biturbo V12 delivering as much as 600 hp (447 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Hybrid and electric variants will follow soon after.







Another unique aspect of the upcoming DBX will be its lack of side mirrors. The publication reports that traditional mirrors will be replaced for cameras, similar to the BMW i8, and other concept cars before it. Exterior and interior colors will also be fully customizable – Aston Martin has made it clear that it intends to attract female buyers with the new crossover vehicle.

The new DBX will be built at Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Wales production facility, which will add a significant 750 employees to the plant before completion, and also include production of the DB11 sports car. The plant is part of a £200-million investment into new products and facilities by the company.

Details like price and availability surrounding the DBX remain a mystery. Already we know that the crossover will be fitted with features like drive-by-wire steering, auto-dimming reinforced glass windows, and carbon ceramic brakes. We’ll know more details closer to the DBX’s release date.

