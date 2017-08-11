With just 300 available worldwide, you might not get another chance to see the this speedy sedan.

If you need one more reason to want to attend Monterey Car Week, Jaguar gives the XE SV Project 8 its North American debut at a variety of events during the automotive extravaganza. The company will only build 300 of them for global consumption, so this will be a rare opportunity to see one.


Next week, the XE SV Project 8 will be on display at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, and Exotics on Cannery Row. Buyers will be able to register their interest in getting the Project 8, too. 

The XE SV Project 8 debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June as Jag's most powerful vehicle ever. It packs a version of Jag’s 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque, and the eight-speed automatic routes through an all-wheel-drive system. The setup lets the speedy sedan reach 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour). The sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) happens in just 3.3 seconds. The four-door shows off the extra performance with more aggressive front end, including a new grille and fascia.


In addition to having a four-seat version of the sedan in Velocity Blue, Jag will also tempt Americans by showing an example in Valencia Orange that will have the optional two-seat Track Pack, which won’t be available in the U.S. The package replaces the front chairs with carbon fiber racing buckets, including four-point harnesses.

At Laguna Seca, Jaguar will also have the F-Type SVR, Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Velar, and Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase on display. People will be able to experience the Jaguar Racing Formula E simulator and see the Jaguar I-Type Formula E race car. The track’s infield will feature a Land Rover off-road course, too.

