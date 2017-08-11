When Volkswagen introduced the mid-cycle refresh for the European Golf in November 2016, one of the main highlights of the facelift was the new 1.5-liter TSI Evo engine. The turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine has been offered up until now exclusively with 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. The more economical version featuring variable turbine geometry and working on the Miller combustion cycle is finally being launched in Europe as a solution for those suffering from a TDI allergy yet in need of a thrifty compact car.

It’s considerably down on power as VW says it pumps out 130 hp (96 kW) and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm), but that won’t matter a great deal for people prioritizing fuel consumption who can’t afford or are not too fond of the GTE or e-Golf. Speaking of efficiency, the Golf will average anywhere between 4.8 to 5.0 liters / 100 km (49 to 47 miles per gallon), depending on specification, which translates into CO 2 emissions varying from 110 to 116.

This will all be possible thanks to the highly advanced engine benefitting from Active Cylinder Management, which in layman’s terms means two of the four cylinders are going to be deactivated to save fuel whenever the TSI’s full power won’t be needed. Bear in mind it will only work while the engine’s speed is going to be between 1,400 to 3,200 rpm.

To save even more precious fuel, there’s a coasting function making its debut on the Golf range. At speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph) and only on cars fitted with the optional seven-speed DSG, it will completely turn off the engine once the driver will take off his foot from the accelerator pedal. Don’t worry, all of the electrical systems will continue to work as there’s a lithium-ion battery providing the necessary juice to power the infotainment system, headlights, windscreen wipers, etc.

Available on order in Germany, the VW Golf with the 130-hp 1.5-liter TSI engine begins from €23,725 for the hatchback and from €25,775 if you want the more practical wagon. Go for the DSG to enjoy engine-off coasting and you’ll have to fork out an extra €2,000.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-spec regular Golf continues to be offered strictly with the familiar 1.8-liter TSI and there’s no sign it will be joined anytime soon by the new 1.5-liter TSI in either of the two flavors.

Source: Volkswagen