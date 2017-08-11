With a few exceptions such as the cee’d GT and the new and rather lovely Stinger, Kia doesn’t really have any true sporty models in its ever-growing lineup. The good news is the South Korean marque is making efforts to come out with more nimble and agile cars, such as the third-generation cee’d about to break cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Since it will be heavily related to the latest Hyundai i30, the cee’d could learn a thing or two from the i30 N hot hatch and maybe the aforementioned GT range topper will become a true hot hatchback with as much as 275 hp and a respectable top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). But that could take a while as it seems highly unlikely Kia will come out with the big guns from day one.

The lesser version spotted at the Nürburgring, the mecca for testing prototypes, had the full production body covered in camouflage. Thankfully, a previous batch of spy shots (attached at the end of the article) depicted a test vehicle with significantly less disguise showing some big changes compared to the outgoing cee’d. Another set allowed us to have a look inside the compact hatchback, which is set to adopt a tablet-style infotainment like the Rio supermini.

Kia was pushing the prototype to the max in order to make any necessary last-minute tweaks prior to its imminent reveal. It even had a roll cage, but it goes without saying it won’t be there on the production model.

The five-door hatchback will be the first to see the light of day, with the wagon expected to arrive several months later. As for the sporty GT version, we will probably have to wait for about a year for its premiere. It will be interesting to see whether the cee’d will get a more stylish body style in the same vein as the i30 Fastback.

