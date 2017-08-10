Watch John Cena Go Full Auto Geek Over The Ferrari F430

The Bella Twins have brought us another episode of John Cena: Auto Geek, and at first glance it doesn’t appear to be much different than the last one we talked about. Back in May the wrestler/actor/auto aficionado showcased his Rosso Corsa Ferrari 360 Spider, which he proclaimed was his teenage dream car. This time we’re treated to another topless Rosso Corsa Ferrari, only it’s the 360’s successor, the F430 Spider.

Once again, we commend Cena for being a legitimate fan of cars as opposed to another celeb with a big bankroll and a camera phone. Aside from driving it in the rain, he shares some interesting tidbits about the car that the average Hollywood high-roller likely woudn’t know or care about. Things like the side mirrors paying homage to the 1980s Testarossa, or the taillights being shared with the Enzo. He also called the F430’s clear engine cover a bonnet, so yeah, John Cena just became Motor1’s favorite celeb.

His knowledge stretches to the inside as well, sharing details about the optional items including the Manettino dial which had its first implementation on the F430. It’s on the test drive, however, that Cena shows the kind of proper gearhead he is. Aside from driving the supercar while it’s raining, he gives a poignant eulogy to Ferrari’s gated manual transmission that tells us everything we need to know about his take on cars. Some people want a flashy set of wheels simply for the bling, but wanting to shift a gated Ferrari manual is something reserved for proper car enthusiasts.

Cena calls his 2007 F430 the last manual-shift Ferrari, which is accurate to a degree. The F430 and 599 were the final Ferraris to offer an optional third pedal, but we’re not going to argue with a guy who can break every person at this automotive website in half. Instead, we’ll just sit back, enjoy the video, and wonder out loud why he isn’t hosting Top Gear America, because he's got serious game.

Source: The Bella Twins