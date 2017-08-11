Ram Truck Reveals the Most Powerful Pickup - 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Launches with Chart-Topping Capabilities: Highest Available Fifth-Wheel Towing and Record- Setting 930 lb.-ft. of Torque
- Ram Heavy Duty with Cummins 6.7-liter diesel brings total torque to 930 lb.-ft., highest rating ever for a pickup
30,000-lb. fifth-wheel towing capacity with newly engineered hitch design
- Ram 3500 upgrades open the gateway for heavy trailer manufacturers and deliver higher capabilities previously only available on Class 4 and 5 trucks
- The first 2018 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks begin rolling off the production line this week
July 31, 2017, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram takes heavy-duty towing and hauling seriously.
With the start of 2018 model year production, the Ram 3500 will offer a segment-dominating 930 lb.-ft. of torque and the exclusive ability to tow 30,000 lbs. with a fifth-wheel hitch.
"Ram maintains capability leadership by delivering the highest-ever torque rating for a pickup truck and heaviest fifth-wheel trailer towing capacity," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brand, FCA Global. "We understand the attributes most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hard-working, long-lasting capability.”
Working closely with Cummins, the 2018 diesel improvements include higher boost limits through a variable geometry turbo and flow rate increases through the fuel delivery system enabling the 6.7-liter I-6 to produce an additional 30 lb.-ft. of torque. This improvement ranks the Cummins engine ahead of the competition with 930 total lb.-ft. of torque, while maintaining the diesel’s hallmark durability and efficiency.
The 30,000-lb. fifth-wheel towing uprating is made possible by an in-house hitch design from Ram Engineering. The upgraded capability allows the Ram 3500 to haul the heaviest travel trailers in the industry. Unlike the competition, Ram’s new hitch will allow customers to move away from Class 4 and 5 trucks to haul trailers that would have otherwise been limited to 24,000 lbs.
Part number: 82215769
MSRP: $1395
Also available as an upfit package for the Ram 3500.
Ram 3500 Heavy Duty maximum gooseneck and conventional hitch maximum trailer weight ratings for 2018, are 31,210 and 20,000 lbs., respectively.
2018 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks will be available in dealerships in August.
About Ram Truck Brand
Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America’s longest-lasting line of pickups.
Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.
In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.
Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:
· Longest-lasting line of pickups
· Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
· Best-in-class ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
· Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with Ram 1500
· Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500
· Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500
· Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
· Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.