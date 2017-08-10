Another day, another set of stupid thieves. Actually, this time we need to give some credit to the crafty car boosters, because they had quite the scam rolling for a little while. The whole enchilada involves four people, five cars, and two dealerships in El Paso, Texas. Oh, we almost forgot about El Paso Motorplex, where the thieves decided to have some fun drag racing their stolen rides. Because when you steal a cars – especially high-profile machines like a 2017 Acura NSX, 2012 Chevy Camaro, and a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat – the best thing to do is to show off for a large crowd of people armed with camera phones.

According to CBS4 news, the group used fraudulent wire transfer paperwork to get five cars from Fox Acura in El Paso. Aside from the three previously mentioned models, the crew also nabbed a 2014 Nissan Armada and a 2015 Ford F-150, presumably to be support vehicles for the fledgling drag racing team.

There would’ve been a sixth vehicle in the mix, as the crew’s alleged ring leader Mark Mitchell successfully scammed a GMC Acadia from another El Paso dealer. But the dealership scammed back by offering a free detail job on the Acadia, which unbelievably the thieves fell for. They dropped the SUV off for the free work, and the dealership promptly stuck it inside and locked it up.

So to recap, we have a group stealing high-profile cars for apparently a year, all while hanging around in the same town where the cars were stolen. That would be strike one. Then, they scam a GMC Acadia only to be lured back to the place they stole it from for a free wax job. That’s strike two.

Strike three happens at El Paso Motorplex, where at least some of the stolen cars were caught on video racing at the quarter-mile drag strip. That would be strike three.

It’s amazing this all somehow managed to go on for a year before the crew got caught, but caught they are. The investigation is still ongoing, but each has been charged with theft of over $300,000 in goods with bail set between $200,000 and $500,000.

Source: CBS4 News, Meghan Lopez via Facebook