Though we haven’t heard much lately about the upcoming Mercedes Project One hypercar, overshadowed by debuts like the X-Class pickup and E-Class All-Terrain, rest assured the German marque is still well on track for a Frankfurt debut. The hypercar will come with more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), rivaling the likes of the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari.

Prior to the debut of Mercedes’ highly touted Project One, artist Minwoong Im of South Korea has come up with a handsome hypercar concept all his own. He calls it the W196R Streamliner, and suggests it would join the Mercedes lineup in the year 2040, possibly acting as a sort of Project One spiritual successor.

The concept draws inspiration from the classic W196 Formula One race car that first made its debut in 1954, heralding back to the aluminum "Type Monza" streamliner bodywork. The agape grille, the low slung hood, and the flared rear fenders all carry over, all with a significantly more modern design approach.







The concept is said to have "more simple procedures," and can be "compared to an airplane," as noted by the jet-engine like design cues at the rear. A Le Mans-style central wing juts out from behind the cabin, and the tri-spoke wheels blend seamlessly with the body. The cabin lacks any sort of driver visibility, suggesting the supercar would be fitted with some sort of autonomous tech, similar to the Mercedes-Maybach supercar we’ve featured previously.

Im’s vision of a futuristic Mercedes hypercar is interesting, and clearly draws inspiration not only from the iconic W196, but also the upcoming Project One, which will make its debut in just a few months. The Project One will come powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 with hybrid assistance and as much as 1,020 horsepower (761 kilowatts). Let’s hope it looks something like this when it does debut, likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Source: Minwoong Im / Behance



