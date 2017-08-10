The Lamborghini Urus concept, first introduced in 2014, has led to spy photos and videos aplenty of the upcoming SUV. The latest sighting came as recently as June, showing the V8-powered bull on the Nurburgring. Now, just a few months away from its expected debut, a new video shows the Urus once again putting its performance to the test on the Green Hell.

Admittedly, not much has changed from the last time we saw the Urus on the track. Oddly enough, this video also catches the upcoming Corvette ZR1 testing on track with the Italian SUV. Most of the body lines go unchanged, covered extensively by camo. The same heavily sloped roofline remains, as does the menacing front grille with massive air vents attached.







The Urus will come powered by a 4.0-liter V8 producing 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts). A plug-in hybrid model will join the range towards the second half of 2019. All that power will be channeled through a pair of beefy quad exhaust tips, likely paired to a quick-shifter version of Lamborghini’s dual-clutch gearbox.

For what it’s worth, Lamborghini has already made it clear that it won’t be gunning for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s Nurburgring record of 7 minutes and 59 seconds. Porsche, on the other hand, could make a run at the record with its upcoming Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which promises to come with as much as 671 hp (500 kW).

Nevertheless, the Urus promises to be one potent SUV when it debuts, likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Production of the Urus will begin early in 2018 and go will go on sale later in the year in Europe as a 2019 model. Estimated starting price will be below $200,000.



