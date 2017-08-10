It was back in March at the Geneva Motor Show where Audi unveiled the all-new RS5 Coupe and already the tuners are getting their hands on Ingolstadt’s latest performance coupe. ABT Sportsline from Germany appears to be leading the way with its first upgrade package tailored to the newest two-door offering from Audi Sport.

With 450 hp and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, the RS5 Coupe with its newly developed biturbo 2.9-liter V6 is certainly not down on power, but there’s always room for improvement. ABT has managed to work its magic to extract an additional 60 hp and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) from the TFSI engine, which now packs a grand total of 510 hp (375 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm).

If you already own the latest RS5 Coupe or plan on buying one in the near future, you should know the tuner wants €4,760 (excluding VAT, but including assembly) in Germany. Converted to U.S. dollars, that would have to be approximately $5,600.

ABT probably hasn’t tested the performances of its upgraded coupe from Audi, but it’s likely a tad quicker than the standard model given the important power bump. A regular RS5 needs just 3.9 seconds to cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, thus making it more than half a second quicker than its naturally aspirated V8 predecessor. As for top speed, it maxes out at 174 mph (280 kph) if you get the optional dynamic package. If not, the electronic limiter will kick in at 155 mph (250 kph).

With Audi cooking up a first-ever RS5 Sportback, there’s a good chance ABT’s power pack will be compatible with the more practical sports model considering it will use the exact same engine. Same goes for the even more practical RS4 Avant likely to be unveiled next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The increased power is only a part of the story as it can be complemented by other niceties. These include a wide variety of 20-inch alloy wheels and LED entrance lights mounted in the front doors to project the tuner’s logo onto the floor, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Source: ABT Sportsline