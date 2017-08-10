It’s the age-old problem dealers have to face: a new model year is right around the corner, but there is still some leftover inventory that needs to be moved as soon as possible. To clear out stock, automakers decide to apply some serious discounts now and then in an attempt to get rid of the remaining cars and make room for the new ones carrying the higher model year. Volvo is among the car manufacturers that have decided to go down that route, and it’s doing it in a big way.

The good folks over at CarsDirect have brought to our attention the XC90 will be available until the end of the month in the United States with a massive $23,500 discount. However, it’s important to mention the sizeable price cut is applicable only to the top-of-the-range version, the T8 plug-in hybrid in the plush Excellence trim.

In order to fully take advantage of the temporary offer, you’ll need to show the dealer that you own (or lease) a vehicle belonging to one of the following brands: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, Infiniti, Acura, and Jeep. You won’t have to trade it in, but you’ll need to bring proof that you’re currently driving a car from one of the above mentioned brands to be eligible for the $3,500 conquest bonus. Otherwise, Volvo will slash “only” $20,000 from the price of a 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence. That’s still one heck of a deal.

Not only Volvo has a generous discount up for grabs, but dealers are sweetening the pot even further. There’s one selling the luxury SUV for as low as $73,500 thanks to an extra dealer discount of $8,895. Not bad at all considering the 2017MY XC90 T8 Excellence originally retailed for $105,895.

Better hurry up while stock lasts.

Source: CarsDirect.com