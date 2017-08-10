Remember when BMW only had the X5 in its SUV family? Those days are long gone now as the company will soon have X models 1 through 7 in its ever-growing lineup. Seen here is the new kid on the block, the X2, which was previewed last year by a namesake concept. The teaser campaign for the production-ready model is kicking off with a camouflaged vehicle roaming the city streets.

As it was the case with the showcar from Paris, the road-going version is not exactly a mini-X4 since it takes a different styling approach, one that does not seem to be very different from the regular X1. That being said, it’s better to wait for the disguise to come off in order to get a better understanding of what we are dealing with. For what it’s worth, the company has made the promise to retain most of the concept’s looks.

The first-ever X2 is going to be BMW’s fourth model to ride on the front-wheel-drive UKL platform after the 2 Series Active Tourer & Gran Tourer minivans, and the X1 crossover. From this we can easily figure out what will power it – a range of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines also shared with Mini. Some of the versions will be offered with an optional xDrive setup and the family of available models could be topped by an M Performance variant, but not a full-on M product. Something along the lines of X2 M35i/M40i with roughly 300 horsepower could be offered.

While the X3 through X6 are built in Spartanburg, United States where the X7 will also come to life, the X2 is going to share the assembly line with the standard X1 at the Regensburg factory in Germany. Speaking of Deutschland, it’s the country where the official premiere of the “crossover-coupe” is slated to take place next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show. At the same venue, BMW will also have on display a concept version of the aforementioned X7, quite possibly with a fuel cell powertrain.

Source: BMW via High Snobiety