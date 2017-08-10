Porsche has announced it will extend the factory warranty for all 911 GT3 (991.3) models worldwide to 10 years or 120,000 miles (193,121 kilometers), whichever occurs first. The warranty will be fully transferable to all future owners of a car.

Published first on Rennlist and brought to our attention by Carscoops, the information reveals Porsche executives have met with the Concerned Owners Group, formed with “the intent to gain more clarity” on reports of engine problems with the 991.3 GT3, before taking the decision to extend the engine warranty.







In 2014, Porsche received several reports for engine problems with the GT3. The German company even had to issue a stop-sale order and to recall 785 examples of the model. The service campaign discovered problems with the surface of the finger followers which, combined with other factors, resulted in excessive wear, engine misfires, and check engine light coming on.

Following the meeting between Porsche and COG representatives, the sports car automaker announced it will replace all defective engines with optimized new units, if the problem appears during the warranty period. Also, Porsche confirmed that “the issue is isolated to the 991.1 GT3, and that the 991.1 GT3 RS and the 991 R are not affected."



“We had a great meeting with Porsche representatives in Atlanta. Porsche exceeded all of our expectations. Awesome company! Porsche. There is no substitute,” a COG post on Rennlist says.

Using new manufacturing process and revised specification, Porsche has already developed new finger followers and camshafts for the 991.3 GT3.

“They want all of us to enjoy our cars, and they were truly concerned that so many of us were worried about this particular issue,” COG also says. “They proposed a solution that puts an end to those worries, and we applaud them for that.”

Source: Rennlist via Carscoops