You can have one or the other, but not both.

Ford is keen to keep its title of having the best-selling pickup truck for four decades. In 2017 America, that means having a tough-to-find combination of features, comfort, performance, and something that’s always been elusive in the full-size truck genre, fuel economy. To that end, Ford says its two-wheel drive 2018 F-150 with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and all-new 10-speed automatic can achieve a combined 22 miles per gallon. Broken down, that translates to an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in the city, with an impressive 26 mpg highway.

 

Read also:

 

Those figures are good enough to give the F-150 best-in-class honors for fuel economy. That’s not bad considering the small mill makes an even 400 pound-feet of torque – 25 more than last year – while still offering 325 horsepower. If you want four-wheel drive, subtract a single mpg from the city and combined ratings. Highway mpg drops to 24.

Ford also claims the title for best-in-class towing and cargo capacity. Trucks equipped with either the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 or 5.0-liter V8 are rated to pull 13,200 pounds or carry 3,270 pounds in the bed. Such capability doesn’t come without a hit to fuel mileage, however – four-wheel drive models with the V8 can expect 16 mpg in the city and 22 highway, while the big V6 returns 17 city mpg and 23 mpg highway.

There’s also the new 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 that will serve as the base engine for the F-150 lineup. With 290 horsepower and only 265 pound-feet of twist it’s not much of a workhorse option, but it’s reasonably frugal with EPA estimates of 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway for two-wheel drive models.

Ford has made quite a few powertrain changes to both the F-150 and Expedition SUV to keep them current in these incredibly competitive segments. On the pickup side, competition from the Ram 1500 has been building all year, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posting sales gains for the brand strong enough to eclipse the Chevrolet Silverado as the number two truck in America.

“Our new F-150 highlights Ford’s commitment to its hardworking truck customers and how we listen to their demands for their new F-150 to be even tougher, even smarter and even more capable for work and play," said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. 

Be sure to check out the press release below to see Ford’s complete breakdown of engine and driveline combinations as well as fuel economy estimates for the full 2018 F-150 lineup.

Source: Ford Motor Company

Be part of something big