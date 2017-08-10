- With more engine choices, the 2018 F-150 is even more fuel-efficient; its second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost has an EPA estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class.
- New F-150 debuts with new, best-in-class 13,200-pound tow rating – thanks to more powerful, efficient engine offerings featuring standard Auto Start-Stop and expanded availability of segment-first 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission
- New truck sports a tougher design with bolder Built Ford Tough styling and its high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body and box
- Using available class-exclusive Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, the 2018 F-150 can assist drivers in congested traffic – even applying brakes to help prevent a collision; available Wi-Fi hotspot helps occupants stay connected on the go
DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 9, 2017 – Ford’s new F-150 debuts for 2018 even tougher, even smarter, and even more capable than ever – with the most advanced F-150 powertrain lineup ever that delivers best-in-class towing, payload and efficiency for America’s pickup drivers.
The new F-150 has an EPA estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class from the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, plus best-in-class towing (13,200 lbs.) and payload capacity (3,270 lbs.) from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and enhanced 5.0-liter V8, respectively.
“The Ford F-150 lineup again delivers on its promise to give full-size truck customers even more value, functionality and smart technology innovations, with engines with best-in-class towing, payload and fuel economy,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “Our new F-150 highlights Ford’s commitment to its hardworking truck customers and how we listen to their demands for their new F-150 to be even tougher, even smarter and even more capable for work and play.”
Three years after introducing a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied F-150, a new truck arrives with bold new styling, advanced technologies, a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission and F-150’s most advanced engine lineup yet, which includes the first available diesel ever for F-150. F-150 is part of Ford’s F-Series truck lineup – America’s best-selling truck for 40 consecutive years and its best-selling vehicle for 35 years.
New powertrain lineup for available best-in-class payload, towing and gas mileage
The new F-150 offers the F-150’s most advanced engine offerings ever – all to offer the right engine for every hardworking truck customer.
An second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V6 with segment-exclusive SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission has an EPA-estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class. With advanced dual port and direct-injection technology, the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a 25 lb.-ft. increase in torque – and at lower engine speeds compared to a traditional V8. Like the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost, this 2.7-liter EcoBoost will be paired with Ford’s segment-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.
An enhanced 5.0-liter V8 boasts a best-in-class payload capacity of 3,270 pounds. This normally aspirated engine features significant upgrades for 2018 including advanced dual port and direct-injection technology for 10 more horsepower and an additional 13 lb.-ft. of torque. Spray-on bore liner technology also featured in the Shelby GT350® Mustang has been added to squeeze out even more weight from the aluminum block. For the first time, the V8 is paired with the 10-speed SelectShift automatic.
For best-in-class towing, the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 13,200 pounds of towing capacity, thanks to its 470 lb.-ft. of torque that beats all diesel- and gasoline-powered competitors, including V8 engines with nearly twice its displacement. With dual port and direct-injection technology, the 375-horsepower twin-turbo engine provides ideal low-end and peak engine performance for hauling heavy payloads and towing heavy trailers.
Even the all-new 3.3-liter V6 engine is more efficient, more powerful and delivers more torque to get the job done, compared to the previously standard 3.5-liter V6. Plus, the now standard 3.3-liter provides a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the 2014 F-150 featuring steel body and 3.7-liter V6 – with better fuel economy and performance based on EPA-estimated ratings.
Designed, engineered and tested in-house, an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® turbo diesel V6 paired with 10-speed SelectShift automatic joins the F-150 engine lineup for 2018. The first diesel engine offered for F-150 will be available next spring.
F-150’s new powertrain lineup
New F-150 offers the most advanced engine offerings ever, including standard Auto Start-Stop. Specifically:
|
|
3.3-liter PFDI V6
|
2.7-liter EcoBoost V6
|
5.0-liter
PFDI V8
|
3.5-liter EcoBoost V6
|
3.5-liter
high-output EcoBoost V6
|
Horsepower
|
290 @ 6,500 rpm
|
325 @ 5,000 rpm
|
395 @ 5,750 rpm
|
375 @ 5,000 rpm
|
450 @ 5,000 rpm
|
Versus 2017
|
+8
|
No change
|
+10
|
|
|
Torque (lb.-ft.)
|
265 @ 4,000 rpm
|
400 @ 2,750 rpm
|
400 @ 4,500 rpm
|
470 @ 3,500 rpm
|
510 @ 3,500 rpm
|
Versus 2017
|
+12
|
+25
|
+13
|
|
|
EPA fuel economy
|
4x2
19 mpg city,
25 mpg highway,
22 mpg combined
4x4
18 mpg city,
23 mpg highway,
20 mpg combined
|
4x2
20 mpg city,
26 mpg highway,
22 mpg combined
4x4
19 mpg city,
24 mpg highway,
21 mpg combined
|
4x2
17 mpg city,
23 mpg highway,
19 mpg combined
4x4
16 mpg city,
22 mpg highway,
18 mpg combined
|
4x2
18 mpg city,
25 mpg highway, 21 mpg combined
4x4
17 mpg city,
23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined
|
4x4
15 mpg city,
18 mpg highway,
16 mpg combined
|
Versus 2017
|
4x2
+1 mpg city,
+1 mpg highway,
+2 mpg combined
4x4
+1 mpg city,
+1 mpg combined
|
4x2
+1 mpg city
4x4
+1 mpg city,
+1 mpg highway,
+1 mpg combined
|
4x2
+2 mpg city,
+1 mpg highway,
+1 mpg combined
4x4
+1 mpg city,
+1 mpg highway,
+1 mpg combined
|
|
Raising the bar through segment-exclusive materials and technologies
More than just styling that creates visually bolder and more planted stance, the new F-150 continues to offer a segment-exclusive combination of advanced materials that have proven durability through extensive real-world performance and inhibit corrosion. A high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body and box that saves weight and adds capability coupled with a high-strength steel fully boxed ladder frame.
The new Ford F-150 further advances the light-duty pickup truck market with segment-first and class-exclusive technologies that improve productivity, efficiency and driver confidence, while keeping occupants connected to the world around them. Technologies include:
- New segment-first enhanced adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality is available to allow drivers to set a cruising speed. The system then uses radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles – even following a vehicle down to a complete stop
- New segment-first Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection is available to help drivers avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians
- An available new embedded 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi hotspot enables customers to connect up to 10 mobile devices at one time, virtually anywhere
- New B&O PLAY audio system is available, offering high-end speakers, sound and tuning for a richer, more engaging listening experience
Existing segment-exclusive driver-assist and convenience features include:
- Available Pro Trailer Backup Assist allows F-150 drivers of various skill levels to steer a trailer instinctively using a center console-mounted dial to back-up a boat launch or park in a driveway
- Available Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage technology is optimized for F-150 to include up to 33 feet of trailer length; BLIS® uses radar sensors in the taillamps to monitor areas that may not be visible to the driver around the truck and trailer
- Available 360-degree camera technology helps improve driver confidence when parking and can help reduce stress when connecting a trailer – allowing customers to see more so they can focus on specific tasks such as lining up a hitch
- Available lane-keeping system is designed to help reduce drifting of the truck outside its intended lane
The new 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.