DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 9, 2017 – Ford’s new F-150 debuts for 2018 even tougher, even smarter, and even more capable than ever – with the most advanced F-150 powertrain lineup ever that delivers best-in-class towing, payload and efficiency for America’s pickup drivers.

The new F-150 has an EPA estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class from the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, plus best-in-class towing (13,200 lbs.) and payload capacity (3,270 lbs.) from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and enhanced 5.0-liter V8, respectively.

“The Ford F-150 lineup again delivers on its promise to give full-size truck customers even more value, functionality and smart technology innovations, with engines with best-in-class towing, payload and fuel economy,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “Our new F-150 highlights Ford’s commitment to its hardworking truck customers and how we listen to their demands for their new F-150 to be even tougher, even smarter and even more capable for work and play.”

Three years after introducing a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied F-150, a new truck arrives with bold new styling, advanced technologies, a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission and F-150’s most advanced engine lineup yet, which includes the first available diesel ever for F-150. F-150 is part of Ford’s F-Series truck lineup – America’s best-selling truck for 40 consecutive years and its best-selling vehicle for 35 years.

New powertrain lineup for available best-in-class payload, towing and gas mileage

The new F-150 offers the F-150’s most advanced engine offerings ever – all to offer the right engine for every hardworking truck customer.

An second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V6 with segment-exclusive SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission has an EPA-estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class. With advanced dual port and direct-injection technology, the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a 25 lb.-ft. increase in torque – and at lower engine speeds compared to a traditional V8. Like the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost, this 2.7-liter EcoBoost will be paired with Ford’s segment-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

An enhanced 5.0-liter V8 boasts a best-in-class payload capacity of 3,270 pounds. This normally aspirated engine features significant upgrades for 2018 including advanced dual port and direct-injection technology for 10 more horsepower and an additional 13 lb.-ft. of torque. Spray-on bore liner technology also featured in the Shelby GT350® Mustang has been added to squeeze out even more weight from the aluminum block. For the first time, the V8 is paired with the 10-speed SelectShift automatic.

For best-in-class towing, the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 13,200 pounds of towing capacity, thanks to its 470 lb.-ft. of torque that beats all diesel- and gasoline-powered competitors, including V8 engines with nearly twice its displacement. With dual port and direct-injection technology, the 375-horsepower twin-turbo engine provides ideal low-end and peak engine performance for hauling heavy payloads and towing heavy trailers.

Even the all-new 3.3-liter V6 engine is more efficient, more powerful and delivers more torque to get the job done, compared to the previously standard 3.5-liter V6. Plus, the now standard 3.3-liter provides a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the 2014 F-150 featuring steel body and 3.7-liter V6 – with better fuel economy and performance based on EPA-estimated ratings.

Designed, engineered and tested in-house, an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® turbo diesel V6 paired with 10-speed SelectShift automatic joins the F-150 engine lineup for 2018. The first diesel engine offered for F-150 will be available next spring.

F-150’s new powertrain lineup

New F-150 offers the most advanced engine offerings ever, including standard Auto Start-Stop. Specifically:

3.3-liter PFDI V6 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 5.0-liter

PFDI V8 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 3.5-liter

high-output EcoBoost V6 Horsepower 290 @ 6,500 rpm 325 @ 5,000 rpm 395 @ 5,750 rpm 375 @ 5,000 rpm 450 @ 5,000 rpm Versus 2017 +8 No change +10 Torque (lb.-ft.) 265 @ 4,000 rpm 400 @ 2,750 rpm 400 @ 4,500 rpm 470 @ 3,500 rpm 510 @ 3,500 rpm Versus 2017 +12 +25 +13 EPA fuel economy 4x2 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, 22 mpg combined 4x4 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, 20 mpg combined 4x2 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, 22 mpg combined 4x4 19 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, 21 mpg combined 4x2 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined 4x4 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, 18 mpg combined 4x2 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, 21 mpg combined 4x4 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined 4x4 15 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, 16 mpg combined Versus 2017 4x2 +1 mpg city, +1 mpg highway, +2 mpg combined 4x4 +1 mpg city, +1 mpg combined 4x2 +1 mpg city 4x4 +1 mpg city, +1 mpg highway, +1 mpg combined 4x2 +2 mpg city, +1 mpg highway, +1 mpg combined 4x4 +1 mpg city, +1 mpg highway, +1 mpg combined



Raising the bar through segment-exclusive materials and technologies

More than just styling that creates visually bolder and more planted stance, the new F-150 continues to offer a segment-exclusive combination of advanced materials that have proven durability through extensive real-world performance and inhibit corrosion. A high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body and box that saves weight and adds capability coupled with a high-strength steel fully boxed ladder frame.

The new Ford F-150 further advances the light-duty pickup truck market with segment-first and class-exclusive technologies that improve productivity, efficiency and driver confidence, while keeping occupants connected to the world around them. Technologies include:

New segment-first enhanced adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality is available to allow drivers to set a cruising speed. The system then uses radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles – even following a vehicle down to a complete stop

New segment-first Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection is available to help drivers avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians

An available new embedded 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi hotspot enables customers to connect up to 10 mobile devices at one time, virtually anywhere

New B&O PLAY audio system is available, offering high-end speakers, sound and tuning for a richer, more engaging listening experience

Existing segment-exclusive driver-assist and convenience features include:

Available Pro Trailer Backup Assist allows F-150 drivers of various skill levels to steer a trailer instinctively using a center console-mounted dial to back-up a boat launch or park in a driveway

Available Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage technology is optimized for F-150 to include up to 33 feet of trailer length; BLIS ® uses radar sensors in the taillamps to monitor areas that may not be visible to the driver around the truck and trailer

uses radar sensors in the taillamps to monitor areas that may not be visible to the driver around the truck and trailer Available 360-degree camera technology helps improve driver confidence when parking and can help reduce stress when connecting a trailer – allowing customers to see more so they can focus on specific tasks such as lining up a hitch

Available lane-keeping system is designed to help reduce drifting of the truck outside its intended lane

The new 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.