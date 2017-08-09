At the upcoming Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany – Europe’s largest interactive games trade fair – Ford will put a few willing gamers to the test behind the wheel of a brand-new Focus RS… in the digital world, of course. The company is calling it the "Tame the Track" challenge, and winners will be awarded with a once-in-a-lifetime on-track experience at Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Participants will line up against a real Ford Focus RS while controlling a virtual version via Forza Motorsport 6 on Xbox One. An undisclosed lap, set previously by Ford Chip Ganassi Racing driver Harry Tincknell at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, will be the time to beat.







Those that post the fastest lap times will be whisked away by helicopter to the real Spa Francorchamps circuit to drive the car on the track, instructed by the man they attempted to beat, Harry Tincknell. Not only that, but winners will also walk away with a pair of Recaro seats, and some added swag courtesy of B&O Play.

The Gamescom event will take place from August 22 to August 26. Ford’s "Tame the Track" challenge will be limited to the 23rd, 24th, and 25th, though, so those interested in taking on Tincknell will only have three days to test their luck on the virtual track.

Along with Ford’s "Tame the Track" event, the Blue Oval will have the Focus RS, the Ford GT supercar, and the newly introduced Fiesta ST-line on display at the Gamescom event. As a refresher, the Ford Focus RS is the quickest and most powerful hatchback in the lineup, producing 350 horsepower (260 kilowatts) via a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and comes with an asking MSRP $36,120.

Source: Ford



