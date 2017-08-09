Hide press release Show press release

Singer Vehicle Design announces details of a new level of restoration and modification services commissioned by three of its clients for their air-cooled Porsche 911s. To meet the high-performance and light-weighting goals required for the restorations, Singer has undertaken a performance research study with Williams Advanced Engineering, part of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Group, and engaged the celebrated motorsports concern to engineer technical modifications and components for these restored and reimagined Porsche 911s.

The first fruit of this work is a modified, naturally aspirated, air-cooled, flat-six Porsche 911 engine with a 4.0L capacity, four-valves per cylinder and four cam-shafts, rated at 500HP.

The engine benefits from the additional insight and vast experience of famed engine designer and engineer, Hans Mezger, who is a technical consultant to the project.

The engine will power a 1990 Porsche 911 currently being restored for long-term Singer client, Scott Blattner.

The full spectrum of the enhancements provided by Williams Advanced Engineering and other technical partners will be unveiled in Scott’s restored, reimagined and reborn Porsche 911 in September.

Beginning with the Mezger-designed Porsche 3.6L engine from the 1990 911, the resulting specification is as follows:

500HP

Four-valve cylinder heads

Engine speed range extended beyond 9,000 rpm

Dual-oil circuits

Cylinders and pistons with titanium con-rods

Aluminum throttle bodies with carbon fiber trumpets

Upper and lower injectors for improved performance

A carbon fiber air-box with active multi-stage resonator chamber for mid-range torque optimization

Inconel and titanium exhaust system optimized for thermal performance

CFD optimized and enlarged engine cooling fan

Ram air induction system with pressure recovery in intake plenums

Lightweight materials, including titanium, magnesium and carbon fiber are used extensively to reduce component mass and vehicle weight.

As ever, Singer’s work is motivated by the desire to understand the perspectives and requirements of its clients and to present them uniquely personal restoration and modification services – always guided by the philosophy: Everything is Important.

Rob Dickinson, Founder of Singer Vehicle Design, explained: “Helping our clients realize their unique vision for a reimagined Porsche 911 with the help of automotive royalty is very much a privilege. Singer is delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering and Hans Mezger to offer our clients a “next level” of restoration and modification services for their Porsche 911s. With careful and dedicated development, this iconic air-cooled engine has much to give both its existing devotees and a generation of new enthusiasts.”

Dickinson stated that the full culmination of this exciting work with Williams and other technical partners will be revealed shortly and will represent a stand-alone selection of restoration and modification services strongly oriented towards light-weighting and dynamic gains.

Jonathan Williams, Williams Heritage Director, noted further: “The Porsche 911 has long been a standard bearer in the worlds of racing and advanced engineering – two things that we care deeply about at Williams. As an admirer of the 911, I’m thrilled that we’re working with Singer and its clients on these restorations.”

Singer client and commissioning owner, Scott Blattner, provided additional context saying: “My journey with Singer Vehicle Design began with the restoration of two coupes. In 2016 these were joined by my Targa, which recently ran in the famous Hill Climb at Goodwood Festival of Speed. I became intrigued by the possibility of further evolution and I’m very excited to be sharing the first details of the engine for my car.”

Paul McNamara, Technical Director, Williams Advanced Engineering added: “This has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the core capabilities of Williams Advanced Engineering. Having had the opportunity to consult with Hans Mezger – the “father” of the iconic air-cooled flat-six – about the development of the engine, our team was pleased to be able to provide a solution to Singer’s clients’ requirements and of course, to be a part of this iconic vehicle’s continued evolution.”