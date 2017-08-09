The 4.0-liter flat-six is capable of producing 500 horsepower.

Singer Vehicle Design out of California is well known for its stunning interpretations of reimagined Porsche vehicles. But a new project could put the firm over the top in terms of Porsche tuning. Together with Williams Advanced Engineering – a division of the Formula 1 team – the two will work together in development of a high-horsepower, naturally-aspirated Porsche flat-six engine.  

Headed by technical consultant Hans Mezger, the man responsible for designing the original Porsche flat-six, the 4.0-liter flat-six engine off a 1990 911 will be re-worke and re-installed for owner Scott Blattner. The engine uses four-valve cylinder heads, titanium connecting rods, aluminum throttle bodies, dual oil circuits, carbon fiber intake trumpets, and a carbon fiber air box, just to name a few of the upgrades.


All said and done, the engine will produce a whopping 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and boast a rev limiter of over 9,000 rpm. That’s the same type of power you get in the new 911 GT3. This engine will be the first in what the company hopes to be a long line of lightweight products for Porsche vehicles. 

"Singer is delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering and Hans Mezger to offer our clients a 'next level' of restoration and modification services for their Porsche 911s," said Rob Dickinson, Singer founder. "With careful and dedicated development, this iconic air-cooled engine has much to give both its existing devotees and a generation of new enthusiasts."

Full details on the partnership will be unveiled at a later date. The company says that the modification services will act as a separate service alongside the standard vehicle restorations.

