This year TVR marks its 70th anniversary and to celebrate its birthday the British manufacturer will release its first new model in 12 years. We are still about a month away from the premiere of the new TVR, which means its teasers time - and we've just received another one.

This new image confirms the car will have a manual gearbox, which will be mated to a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine from Cosworth. This old-school setup, massaged by Gordon Murray Design, will provide an excellent 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in “comfortably” under four seconds. Top speed will be 200 mph (322 kph).







"On the 70th birthday of our marque, we are entering a new era with a precisely engineered car that delivers exhilarating performance on road and track, as well as everything discerning customers expect of a car intended for everyday use," Les Edgar, chairman of the company, explains the basic idea behind the new car.

Gordon Murray himself revealed in a recent interview to Top Gear a fully loaded Launch Edition will weigh less than 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds), which will result in a power-to-weight ratio of 400 hp / ton. That’s impressive as also is the vehicle’s price - £90,000 or about $118,000 or €103,000 at the current exchange rates.

"We developed the new TVR as a product that builds on all the magic and excitement of our hand-crafted British motor cars of yesteryear. We combined this with a most rigorous engineering and assembly process design to ensure outstanding consistency, build quality and reliability," Murray also explains in a new statement.

The new TVR will be revealed to public at the Goodwood Revival Earls Court Motor Show on September 8. The sports car has already been introduced to customers who have preordered the Launch Edition in a series of private events. The company claims the response has been “nothing less than rapturous.”

Source: TVR