The Megane RS leaks keep piling up ahead of a world debut scheduled to take place on September 12 on the dawn of the Frankfurt Motor Show. Three revealing images showing a red example of the hot hatch have emerged onto Facebook and these were likely taken within a Renault facility taking into account there seem to be some camouflaged prototypes nearby.

From the RS-specific checkered flag motif of the LED fog lights to the central trapezoidal exhaust tip housed within a beefy diffuser, there is no question about what we’re dealing with. Heck, it even has the R.S. logo below the diamond badge at the front and underneath the right taillight, so there’s a good chance this is as close to the full production model as possible.

It’s quite easy to set it apart from the warm Megane GT as the new model from Renaultsport comes with vented front fenders, flared wheel arches, and more vents at the back. It will also likely sit a tad lower to the ground thanks to a sportier suspension setup and those large two-tone alloy wheels will probably be an RS-only affair.

It comes as no surprise these new images perfectly match what we saw about a month ago when a batch of patent pics with the new Megane RS surfaced the web through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The only things missing were the Renault and RS badges, but this red-hot prototype appears to have all the bits and bobs.

The biggest secret that has yet to be revealed is about the engine’s identity. Both the Alpine A110 coupe and the Espace minivan come with a newly developed 1.8-liter turbocharged mill, which might be put too good use in the new Megane RS. However, sources close to the matter have indicated Renaultsport will install a brand new 2.0-liter unit. We are leaning towards the former, though.

Whatever will reside underneath the hood, it will be hooked up to a six-speed manual or an optional dual-clutch, automatic transmission in charge of sending roughly 300 horsepower to the front axle. Customers will be given the liberty to choose between Sport or Cup chassis while the four-wheel steering system dubbed “4Control” is going to be standard.

Unlike its predecessor sold strictly as a coupe, the 2018 Megane RS will be available only as a five-door hatchback.